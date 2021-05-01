Two Little Rock police officers struck by vehicle, one in serious condition

Two Little Rock police officers were struck by a vehicle on Colonel Glenn on Saturday night.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department confirmed that two officers were struck by a vehicle on Colonel Glenn on Saturday night.

One of the two officers has been transported to receive medical treatment and is reportedly in serious condition.

The second officer involved reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the officers has been detained and an investigation is currently underway.

Officers are asking for people to avoid the area.