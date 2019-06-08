LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to LRPD, two Little Rock police officers who fatally shot a man on Easter Sunday are cleared of any wrongdoing.

In a letter sent to the chief today, Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley said officers Chandler Taylor and Ryan Stubenrauch were justified when they shot and killed Michael St. Clair in the parking lot of an Arby's.

The officers were responding to calls about a suspicious man shooting a gun in the area.

Officers said St. Clair ran away from them, but kept turning back to fire shots. That's when they shot back.

St. Clair died in the hospital.

Jegley said the officers 'acted reasonably' and no further review is necessary.