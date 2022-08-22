Two men arrested in connection to Pine Bluff pawn shop murder

Darryl Strickland and Rodney Henry, both 21 and from Camden, have been arrested in connection to the Pine Bluff pawn shop murder.

Update: Rodney Henry is scheduled for trial on September 26 in Little Rock.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - Two adult men have been arrested in connection to the Pine Bluff pawn shop murder.

The suspects are Darryl Strickland and Rodney Henry, both 21 and from Camden, police said in a press conference.

#BREAKING 2 adult males have been arrested in connection with Pine Bluff Pawn Shop homicide- according to police . More dtls to come at 8 A.M. press conference @THV11 — Jordan Howington (@JordnHowington) December 4, 2018

Brandon McHan, owner of Wise Buck Guns and Pawn Shop in Pine Bluff, was killed during what appears to have been an attempted robbery. The suspects were identified using surveillance footage from a robbery at a convenience store shortly after the murder.

Police found evidence at a home in Pine Bluff that led to the identities of these men. They were arrested at different homes in Camden Tuesday morning.

Both have a criminal history. Records show Strickland was arrested for rape last year. That case is still pending and he's been out on bail. Henry was arrested for a car theft in September. That case is still open.

McHan's twin brother Jeff spoke at the press conference naming the suspects.

"My family will be able to sleep better at night knowing these animals are where they're supposed to be," he said.

He was glad the suspects were not from Pine Bluff.

"So glad it was somebody from out of town," he said. “I look at everybody from Pine Bluff as my people and I didn’t think my people would do this to me or my family.”

As far as the pawn shop goes, the family plans to close the current location, but reopen the pawn shop somewhere else to keep McHan’s dream alive.

“My brother put everything into that pawn shop and we don’t want to let his dream die,” Jeff McHan said.

Police asked for the public's help to find the assailants. And the family offered more and more money to help find them.

Citizens of Pine Bluff saw the murder as a catalyst for change. The "senseless" murder was a call to unity for them.

Tuesday, Dec. 4's arrests are a positive step forward in the case. But there is still a long road ahead for the family and the community.

Statement from PB Pawn Shop Murder Victim’s twin brother this morning :



“We hope that the two in custody are the ones responsible for these crimes, we hope for the death penalty for both of them as that is the sentence they unfairly gave my brother.” - Jeff McHan @THV11 pic.twitter.com/orVM5ZmMwd — Jordan Howington (@JordnHowington) December 4, 2018

Jeff ended his statement with a tearful refrain: "We got justice for Brandon!"