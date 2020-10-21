Two men found dead in Little Rock apartment after gas leak discovered

The staff members said they knocked on the door first but no one responded and when they opened the door, they found a white male lying in the bed unresponsive.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police reports, on Monday, Oct. 19, at 11:33 a.m., officers responded to an "unknown trouble" call at Canopy Apartments on Kanis Road.

Officers made contact with the apartment manger and she advised that two of the maintenance staff found two bodies inside of an apartment.

Officers made contact with the maintenance staff and said they were there to check on the people who lived in the apartment because they needed to fix a gas leak that occurred in nearby apartments.

The two staff members said the last time the resident of that specific apartment was seen was on Friday, Oct. 16. They said he usually left the door open and stayed outside.

The staff members said they knocked on the door first but no one responded and when they opened the door, they found a white male lying in the bed unresponsive. They then walked into the bedroom and found another white male deceased in the bed.

One of the staff members then called the police and notified the manager.

Officers arrived and secured the apartment. MEMs and the fire department also responded but advised there was nothing else that could be done.