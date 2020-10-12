Two men shot at Hot Springs home, police investigate

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Wednesday, Dec. 9, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Hot Springs police officers responded to Wynn St. in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located two male shooting victims, ages 36 and 55, of Hot Springs, inside of the residence.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Evidence was collected at the scene and processing is currently pending. The incident remains under further investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.
If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, please contact Detective Les Jessup at 501-321- 6789 ext. 6716.