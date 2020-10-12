Two men shot at Hot Springs home, police investigate

Hot Springs police officers responded to Wynn St. in reference to a shooting on Wednesday night.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Wednesday, Dec. 9, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Hot Springs police officers responded to Wynn St. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two male shooting victims, ages 36 and 55, of Hot Springs, inside of the residence.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Evidence was collected at the scene and processing is currently pending. The incident remains under further investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.