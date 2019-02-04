UPDATE: The 3-year-old girl died Tuesday evening at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

The Texarkana Police Department responded to reports of an unresponsive toddler at St. Michael's hospital on Tuesday, April 2, at 4:30 a.m. Injuries sustained by abuse were suspected.

After receiving treatment, the 3-year-old girl was transported via helicopter to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas due to her external and internal injuries. She later died at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the case. At this time McKenna Belcher-Cawley, 26, has been charged with capital murder and second degree domestic battery. Everette Cawley, 23, has been charged with two counts of permitting the abuse of a minor.

Two additional children, one infant and one toddler, were removed from the home and in DHS custody.

During the investigation, police found an "overwhelming amount of abuse" to the 3-year-old and her 2-year-old brother.

