The Texarkana Police Department responded to reports of an unresponsive toddler at St. Michael's hospital on Tuesday, April 2, at 4:30 a.m. Injuries sustained by abuse were suspected.

After receiving treatment, the 3-year-old girl was transported via helicopter to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas due to her external and internal injuries.

Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the case. At this time McKenna Belcher-Cawley, 26, and Everette Cawley, 23, have been arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 1st degree.

Two additional children, one infant and one toddler, were removed from the home and in DHS custody. The victim is currently in serious critical condition at Arkansas Children’s hospital.