NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Friday, Oct.r 18 at 3:09 p.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a residence in the 800 block of W. 19th street for a report of a sick or injured person.

Upon arrival at the location, officers entered the residence and discovered two deceased subjects inside of a bedroom at the residence. The deceased subjects are an adult female and male.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department were notified and responded to the scene to initiate a homicide investigation. During the preliminary stages of the investigation detectives learned that both of the deceased had suffered from gunshot wounds.

At this time, the identities of the deceased subjects are not being released as the identification process is still on going.

This investigation is still on going and further information will be released when it becomes available.