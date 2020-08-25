Two people found dead after caller said he cut his foot, police say

Police responded to the scene after some told them he cut his foot and needed assistance. Once on scene, police found two people dead in a bedroom.

WALDRON, Arkansas — The Arkansas State Police are investigating the deaths of two people are they were found inside a house just south of Waldron.

According to police, the Scott County Sheriff's received a call around 1 a.m. Monday morning from a man who said he cut his foot and needed help.

Once on scene, a deputy found two people dead inside a bedroom.

Police are investigating these two deaths as a murder investigation.

No suspect or victim information has been released at this time.