Two people found dead after caller said he cut his foot, police say

WALDRON, Arkansas — The Arkansas State Police are investigating the deaths of two people are they were found inside a house just south of Waldron.
According to police, the Scott County Sheriff's received a call around 1 a.m. Monday morning from a man who said he cut his foot and needed help.
Once on scene, a deputy found two people dead inside a bedroom.
Police are investigating these two deaths as a murder investigation.
No suspect or victim information has been released at this time.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.