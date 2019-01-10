FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to police, the rape was reported on September 22 at the Sigma Nu Fraternity house. On September 14, a rape was reported at the Kappa Sig house.

The incident was reported by a Campus Security Authority (CSA) at 12:58 p.m. on September 22, according to the University of Arkansas Police Department's crime log.

A CSA who is not with the police department that is under a certain authority to report crimes when they receive information regarding a crime even with the victim hasn't directly reported the crime to police.

This is the second rape allegation at a University of Arkansas fraternity house in the month of September.

More on this story as it develops.

Our CBS affiliate KFSM contributed to this story.

