Two separate shootings being investigated in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that have taken place on Monday evening.

Officers first responded to a shooting just before 6 p.m. on Healy Street, with no other information released on the incident.

The second shooting took place on McCain Blvd., police responded less than an hour after the first shooting and have not released any further details.

It has not been confirmed that the two shootings are related.

No injuries or victim information have been released by police.