Two teenagers shot in downtown Marianna, 1 dies at crime scene

MARIANNA, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police, two juveniles were wounded by gunfire on Thursday night, August 13 around 10:30 p.m., near the intersection of Main and Alabama Street in downtown Marianna.

Local law enforcement authorities have requested the Arkansas State Police lead the investigation.

Martin Davis, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old male was transported to a Memphis hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Both were identified as being from Helena – West Helena.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing their work in the investigation and are attempting to locate two suspects who were with the victims outside a Marianna business shortly before the shooting occurred.