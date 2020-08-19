Two vehicles struck by gunfire on Hill Lane, Little Rock police report

According to the report, the suspect was in a vehicle moving northbound on Hill Lane.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Little Rock Police Department, two vehicles were struck by gunfire around 8 p.m. Tuesday near a home on Hill Lane.

The report says two men occupied a vehicle that was struck by gunfire as the suspect was in a vehicle moving northbound on Hill Lane.

The second vehicle struck by gunfire was unoccupied at the time.

Police say no one was injured and they have not found the person responsible.