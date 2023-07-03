Judge delays release of 20 more hours of video in Tyre Nichols' case

The judge delayed the release of more video and records in the case, a release which was supposed to happen Wednesday afternoon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The release of 20 more hours of video and other records in the Tyre Nichols case has been delayed following a court hearing Wednesday morning.

The City of Memphis confirmed to ABC24, "In a response to a Motion for Protective Order filed by attorneys for defense this morning, the Criminal Court of Tennessee for the 30th Judicial District Division 3 has ordered that no video, audio, or records related to the City's administrative investigation may be released until further order by the court."

This comes after the city announced Tuesday at city council the latest actions taken against Memphis Police and Fire employees under investigation in Nichols’ death.

City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink had said Tuesday about 20 more hours of police video and audio would be released the next afternoon, but then the judge issued the delay. She had said the video would be released in a similar way to the first video release in late January.

The city released video from the Jan. 7 arrest on Friday, Jan. 27. Nichols died three days after the beating.

The city also said it would also release specific records of the administrative investigations and disciplinary action that was decided. After redactions are completed, the city will eventually release remainder of ISP file, things such as witness statements. Wednesday morning's order also delays the release of those records.

Sink told council members that of the 13 MPD employees investigated, seven have been terminated. That includes the five officers facing criminal charges (Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith) as well as former officer Preston Hemphill, who was on the original traffic stop scene. Hemphill is not criminally charged. The seventh employee Sink said was terminated was a lieutenant and the acting supervisor of the officers that evening. Sink also said that lieutenant arrived on the scene that night.

Sink said that MPD lieutenant - whose name hasn't been released - submitted his retirement before his hearing was scheduled but based on the evidence available, the action recommended was termination. Because he retired, he did not have to appear at the hearing, which Sink said was still held. She said because he did not appear, that employee was not officially terminated.

Sink told the council three other MPD employees were suspended, and two others had administrative charges dismissed.

Sink said four Memphis Fire Department employees had been under investigation. Three had already been fired, and the one other MFD employee was suspended. Two of the fired employees - both EMTS - had their licenses suspended February 3. They have not been criminally charged.

"The city engaged in a very thorough, a very comprehensive investigation to ensure that all individuals who were involved in this, whether in small role or large role, were reviewed to determine whether or not we had any violations of policy. And if so we wanted to address it," Sink said. "The conclusions that have reached were very thoughtful. We looked at every single individual to make sure that we had a comprehensive understanding of what they did. This was a difficult situation for everybody. The city took it very seriously and continues to take it very seriously."