UAMS police lieutenant arrested for possession of child porn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department has arrested a lieutenant police officer with UAMS police for possessing child porn.
Police say that 54-year-old Gregory McKinney was arrested Friday for the charges.
Little Rock police say McKinney was employed by UAMS as a lieutenant police officer.
According to the arrest report, McKinney was served with a warrant on June 4 for two counts of possession of child pornography.
McKinney has been an officer for 4 years and has worked at other law enforcement agencies before beginning at UAMS.
He is now on administrative leave.
The arrest report said more charges are "pending further investigation."
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.