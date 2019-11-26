LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. — Monday evening, police reported that Sierra’li Wade, a freshman at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, ROTC cadet, and student-athlete.

Wade died from gunshot wounds she sustained while playing basketball in her hometown of Lake Village.

Members of Student Affairs expressed condolences to Wade’s family.

“This news is truly devastating for our campus community,” said UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander in a letter to the campus community, “even more so because it occurred as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Counseling services have been made available to UAPB students that are struggling to handle their grief.

There are no further details at this time.

