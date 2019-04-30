CENTERTON, Ark. — (KFSM) — A road rage incident led to an Uber drivers arrest in Centerton over the weekend.

Matthew Allee was driving for Uber around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when the road rage incident happened.

According to police, Allee, who was driving a white Frontier, chased the driver of a Lexus down Hwy 102 for unknown reasons. Allee then passed the Lexus, stopped in front of it and got out of his vehicle.

The driver of the Lexus told police that Allee tried to break his window and said Allee might have had a gun. Fearing for his life, the driver was then able to pass by Allee.

Allee then got back into his vehicle and began to chase the Lexus again, gaining speeds up to 95 mph.

The driver of the Lexus called 911 and officers were able to catch up with the two drivers. Officers found handprints and smudges on the Lexus' driver side window and on top of the car.

When officers pulled Allee over, he claimed that he was not involved in any road rage incident, but he did have two drinks around 9 p.m. that evening.

After several field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer test, Allee was arrested for DWI. Officers found a loaded handgun under the driver's seat of Allee's vehicle, but his gun license expired in 2018.

Allee was charged with aggravated assault, which is a class D felony, stalking, carrying a weapon, harassment, criminal mischief and DWI.