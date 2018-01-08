SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Mexican man living illegally in Springdale is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl.

Luis Mario Rodriguez-Torres, 21, was arrested Saturday, July 28, in connection with rape, a Class Y felony.

The girl said Rodriguez-Torres contacted her through Snapchat and asked her to meet him. When she did, Rodriguez-Torres wouldn’t let her leave and then raped her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies later used Snapchat to track Rodriguez-Torres to the Cave Springs area, where he was arrested.

Deputies learned Rodriguez-Torres, a framer for the housing industry, had also used Snapchat to ask other underage girls for nude photos, according to the affidavit.

Deputies confirmed Rodriguez-Torres was living in Northwest Arkansas illegally through the Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System, a national computer system operated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Rodriguez-Torres was being held Tuesday. July 31 at the Benton County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Sept. 4 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death. A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison.

