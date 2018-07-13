SALINE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Saline County Sheriff's Department reported an unidentified body has been found at Lake Norrell.

Deputies responded to a call at 8 p.m. to the boat ramp at Lake Norrell. Deputies have identified the case as an unattended death, meaning there was no one there to witness the death.

Though Lt. Jeff Silk said the body appears to be male, it has not been confirmed, nor is there any other information at this time.

According to the City of Benton website, Lake Norrell is one of many water supplies for the city.

This investigation is still developing and the story will be updated as information is released.

© 2018 KTHV