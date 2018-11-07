JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - Jefferson County deputies are investigating the death of an unidentified female they found along Gibbs Anderson Road today at 10 a.m.

According to the press release, investigators are looking toward forensics for more evidence on who she was and how she died.

“When investigators arrived, they did not find a source of identification. Therefore, there is very little information to go on at this time,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Operations Commander, Major Lafayette Woods, Jr. “Without an autopsy and forensics report from the State Medical Examiner’s Office, our investigators are left to comb through potential missing person’s cases to aid them in determining the identity of the body found."

The autopsy will be performed tomorrow, July 12, by the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's Office.

Please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 870-541-5496 with any information that may involve the case. You can also email tips@jeffersoncoso.org or message them on Facebook and Twitter.

