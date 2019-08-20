DALLAS — This story has been updated throughout.

Late Wednesday night, Dallas police sources said they have arrested a suspect in the murder of 22-year-old Sara Hudson, who was found inside a burning SUV Monday night in the Lower Greenville neighborhood of Dallas.

Her body was found inside the back of a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe on the same day as her 22nd birthday.

Firefighters made the discovery after they received a report of a burning vehicle at about 7:35 p.m. Monday in the 5600 block of Alta Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found the SUV on fire and Hudson's body inside.

Dallas police say she appeared to have died from "homicidal violence."

Sources told WFAA Hudson was on Greenville Avenue celebrating her birthday, when a man accosted her and took her to ATMs to withdraw money before she was killed. But how did robbery turn into murder?

"What were the circumstances before this culprit lit her vehicle on fire?" asked Hudson's aunt, Angela Aragon. "What had he done to her that he was trying to cover up in a fire?"

Hudson was a recent University of Arkansas graduate and has family in California and Dallas.

"Her joy, I mean, her celebration of life...she glowed," Aragon said. "She had this beautiful laughter I can still hear between my ears right now."

Friends and family have described Hudson as kind and supportive, and a woman who loved the great outdoors.

In June, she started work as a logistics sales account executive at Schneider in Dallas.

"We’re saddened by the shocking and tragic loss of a Schneider associate from our Dallas brokerage office," read a statement from Schneider. "We are cooperating with local law enforcement in their investigation of this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the associate’s family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time."

Sara Hudson

Courtesy / WFAA

Another chilling detail in what happened to Hudson is where it happened In the neighborhood around Greenville Avenue many people are out at that time walking their dogs, running to the nearby Trader Joe's or grabbing dinner at one of several restaurants. Hudson's car was found burning just a block from the main strip on a busy evening.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crime has been asked to call Det. Frank Serra at 214-671-4320, or email him at frank.serra@dallascityhall.com. Callers should reference case number 168525-2019.

Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers, which pays up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

