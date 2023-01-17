5 years later: The unsolved murder of April Harris

In 2018, April was leaving her apartment with her kids when a masked gunman shot her and her daughter— five years later, April's killer still has yet to be found.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's been five years since the murder of April Harris— a young mother who was shot and killed as she was taking her kids to school.

April's sister, Amber Harris, said that January 19, 2018, was a day that forever changed her and her family's life.

"For us, 5 years ago time stopped and it has stood still ever since," said Amber.

April was walking out of her North Little Rock apartment while carrying her daughter as she was about to take her four kids to school. That's when police said a person in a ski mask jumped out of the bushes— shooting her and injuring her daughter.

Her other kids, including twins Michael and Morgan, witnessed the horrific moment.

"Sometimes I think about my mother. Some of the memories fade since I haven't seen her in a while," said Michael.

They both look back on the wonderful times they spent with her, and Morgan explained that she remembers their mother taking them to the bakery before school.

"They're becoming young adults who need their mother and it hurts. It's traumatizing," said Amber.

Though they aren't giving up.

Detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office have still been working to find the killer, and April's family checks in with them each week.

There have had many leads, but nothing to make an arrest.

They believe April's murder will be solved and they will get the justice they have been longing for over the past five years.

"This could be any mother, any father, [or] anybody taking their kids to school," said Amber. "So, for that to be somebody who is bold enough to jump out of the bushes -- a masked gunman -- shoot a mother, shoot her child, and then run like a coward; and think that you got away with that? There's no way that we won't with every breath in our body fight what we can to get April's killer."