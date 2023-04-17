U.S. Marshals arrest Arkansas man wanted for murder

U.S. Marshals have arrested 37-year-old Danny Brown, an Arkansas man wanted for capital murder, at an apartment complex in Dallas, Texas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — U.S. Marshals have arrested 37-year-old Danny Brown, an Arkansas man previously considered armed and dangerous, wanted for capital murder.

Brown was arrested at an apartment complex in Dallas, Texas after a brief foot pursuit.

According to reports, on March 27, officers responded to a home on Fairlee Drive about a shooting on March 27 around 4:00 p.m., where they found one victim dead.

It is alleged that Brown fatally shot his wife, Edwina Brown, at her home that afternoon.

Police told us that Brown contacted LRPD and gave a statement.