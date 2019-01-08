According to the U.S. Marshals, they have captured 30-year-old Wesley Gullett. He was reportedly walking along a highway.

Gullett, a known white supremacist, was found in Pope County by the Dover Police Department. He will stay in Pope County for now before coming to the federal courthouse within the next few days.

Gullett and Christopher Sanderson, 34, escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Center. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff, the inmates could have escaped between 12 a.m. Monday and 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. The U.S. Marshals Service was notified at 4:30 a.m. and joined the search.

Police say they are still searching for 34-year-old Christopher Sanderson.

Before his escape, Sanderson was charged as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. His previous convictions included delivery of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, and theft.

If you see Sanderson, please contact the sheriffs department immediately. Police advise the public to not make contact with the subjects because they are considered armed and dangerous.

RELATED: U.S. Marshals offering up to $15,000 in rewards for Jefferson County jail escapees

RELATED: Newton Co. Sheriff says there's no indication escapees are in Jasper area

RELATED: Guards failed to 'thoroughly' check 2 escaped inmates cells, sheriff says