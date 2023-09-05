U.S. Marshals looking for Arkansas felon in possession of firearm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Marshal's Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force is searching for Brendon Brewer, 29, a felon with a federal warrant for possessing a firearm.
Brewer is described as a Black male who is 5-foot-9 inches and 131 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
The Little Rock Police Department arrested Brewer on August 21, 2021, after officers found a Glock 19 firearm and a bag of marijuana in Brewer's Dodge Charger.
He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of an instrument of a crime.
Brewer was released on a state bond, but later received a federal indictment. He has not been seen since.
Anyone with information regarding Brewer is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshal's Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force at (501) 324-6256 or Officer Christopher Studdard at 870-308-0668.
The U.S. Marshals said any information reported would be kept in confidence.