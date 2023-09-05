U.S. Marshals looking for Arkansas felon in possession of firearm

Brendon Brewer, 29, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshal's Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Marshal's Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force is searching for Brendon Brewer, 29, a felon with a federal warrant for possessing a firearm.

Brewer is described as a Black male who is 5-foot-9 inches and 131 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The Little Rock Police Department arrested Brewer on August 21, 2021, after officers found a Glock 19 firearm and a bag of marijuana in Brewer's Dodge Charger.

He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of an instrument of a crime.

Brewer was released on a state bond, but later received a federal indictment. He has not been seen since.

Anyone with information regarding Brewer is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshal's Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force at (501) 324-6256 or Officer Christopher Studdard at 870-308-0668.