LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a man wanted by federal officials.

U.S. Marshals consider Deshaun Allen to be 'armed and extremely dangerous' after shooting a teenage boy in the face.

The boy was treated at a local hospital and doctors were able to safely remove the bullet.

If you know anything about this shooting or about the whereabouts of Deshaun Allen, also known as 'Lil Nino,' please call the U.S. Marshals Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force at 501-324-6256.