U.S. Marshals looking for two Arkansas men

Brendon Brewer is wanted for possession of a firearm, while Darious Alford has a warrant for capital murder.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals are still looking for two Arkansas men who are considered armed and dangerous.

Brendon Brewer, 29, and Darious Alford have warrants for their arrest.

Brewer is wanted for a felony charge of possession of a firearm, and it's not his first run-in with law enforcement. Brewer has been arrested with charges ranging from possession of a firearm, theft, and possession of a controlled substance; some of the charges date back to when he was 20.

Jeremy Hammons with the U.S. Marshals Office told us that Brewer has a violent criminal history and was released on a state bond last year, which was the last time he was seen by law enforcement.

Alford has a warrant for capital murder in connection to the West Roosevelt Road homicide on May 6.

Little Rock police responded to a disturbance with a weapon call in the area of West Roosevelt Road and Main Street at 4:57 p.m. on May 6 after a caller said a white car was shooting at a gray vehicle.

According to authorities, Marvell Harris, 29, who was in the gray vehicle, arrived at a local hospital where he died from the gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement was then told the incident happened around West Roosevelt Road and Broadway Street.