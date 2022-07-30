A USPS spokesperson said around 2:50 p.m. Friday the postal letter carrier was delivering mail across the street from Slugger Field when they were robbed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Postal Service and the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a postal worker was robbed at knife point Friday.

The person was not harmed, and they were offered Employee Assistance Program services the spokesperson said.

They said the assets are still being accounted for. No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Office at their 24/7 hotline, 877-876-2455.

