Eathan Alan Cypert is being held without bond in the Crawford County Jail for first-degree murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Police have arrested a Van Buren man in connection to the murder of his wife.

According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call near Natural Dam between 2-3 a.m. on Sunday, July 3.

When deputies arrived, they found Christina Cypert had been shot and died on the scene.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Department, Christina called the deputies before the shooting and reported that she and her husband, Eathan Alan Cypert, were fighting. She called back moments later to tell them the suspect was gone and there was no longer any fighting, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies went to the location to check on her and when they arrived she had already been shot and killed.

According to investigators, Eathan has a history of domestic violence. The latest Court records show he pleaded guilty to third-degree battery on June 29, 2021. A no-contact order was put in place for two women who are not Christina. He was ordered to complete an evaluation at Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center for alcohol treatment, according to the sheriff's department.

The sheriff says detectives then put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) for Eathan. According to Sheriff Damante, Van Buren Police arrested Eathan later that morning at the nearby I-40 rest area.

He is currently being held at the Crawford County Jail without bond and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

An arraignment date has not been set at this time. No further details have been released.

Christina's mother Debbie Cole says she is a mother of two, grandmother of two with two more grandkids on the way. Christina was 41 and about to turn 42 years old.

She says Christina loved the outdoors, arrow hunting, camping and exploring creeks. The family is currently in the process of planning the funeral.

"She was a happy, happy person," Cole said.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.