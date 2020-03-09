x
Crime

Vandals deface Little Rock police station, officer memorial, courthouse

On Wednesday night, Sept. 3, several Little Rock buildings and monuments we vandalized.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — According to the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, on Wednesday night, Sept. 3, several Little Rock buildings and monuments we vandalized.

WATCH LIVE 9:30 PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

 The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police released a statement regarding the incident: 

"Last night criminals decided to deface a memorial to officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the citizens of LR and to the very same freedoms that allow protesters the right to free speech. This despicable act is disrespectful to their families and their memory."

Vandals deface Little Rock police station, officer memorial, courthouse

Vandals deface Little Rock police station, officer memorial, courthouse Wednesday night.

As of 9:20 a.m., cleaning crews are at the scene of the vandalism.

In the press conference, LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey said this will be investigated as a hate crime under city’s new enhanced hate crime ordinance. He said his members of police department are heartbroken by the graffiti on the Fallen Officers Memorial.

More on this story as it develops. 

