On Wednesday night, Sept. 3, several Little Rock buildings and monuments we vandalized.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — According to the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, on Wednesday night, Sept. 3, several Little Rock buildings and monuments we vandalized.

WATCH LIVE 9:30 PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police released a statement regarding the incident:

"Last night criminals decided to deface a memorial to officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the citizens of LR and to the very same freedoms that allow protesters the right to free speech. This despicable act is disrespectful to their families and their memory."

Vandals deface Little Rock police station, officer memorial, courthouse 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

As of 9:20 a.m., cleaning crews are at the scene of the vandalism.

In the press conference, LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey said this will be investigated as a hate crime under city’s new enhanced hate crime ordinance. He said his members of police department are heartbroken by the graffiti on the Fallen Officers Memorial.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey starts press conference by thanking the people who came out to clean up the graffiti. #arnews @THV11 pic.twitter.com/jG5ZtEDFok — Michael Aaron (@michaelfaaron) September 3, 2020