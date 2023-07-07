2 officers injured, another person in hospital after pursuit in Mayflower

After the stolen vehicle suspect was brought into custody, a driver of another vehicle hit a Mayflower patrol car, injuring the driver and two officers.

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — Two police officers and the driver of another vehicle were injured following an accident after a stolen vehicle pursuit in Mayflower.

According to authorities, the Conway Police Department requested assistance from the Mayflower Police Department in a high-speed pursuit at approximately 1:50 a.m. Saturday.

Mayflower officers stopped the fleeing vehicle with spike strips shortly after the chase entered the City of Mayflower.

While officers with Mayflower, Conway and the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office were taking the suspect into custody, an eastbound car in the middle lane rear-ended a Mayflower patrol car, throwing the vehicle into the officers working the scene.

Two officers were caught between the vehicles, but escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said the driver that hit the patrol unit was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Arkansas State Police conducted the subsequent investigation of the vehicle crash.