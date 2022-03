North Little Rock police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened on W. 38th Street as a 14-year-old child.

According to reports, 14-year-old Jeylon Moore was shot in the 800 block of W. 38th Street.

Moore was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and authorities ask that those with information contact the police department at 501-680-8439.