Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies arrested 25 people Tuesday saying the suspects were attempting to meet with someone they believed to be a male or female child for sex. The suspects, ranging in age from 19 to 65, were ensnared in the sting police are calling 'Operation Intercept VI.'

The operation was a "four-day initiative focused on protecting Sarasota County children from online predators and human trafficking," a news release from the sheriff's office states.

The suspects - ranging in age from 19-65 - responded to "internet-based ads, online apps and social media sites to engage in sexually explicit written and verbal conversations," the news release states. "One of the suspects rode a three-wheel bicycle to the home while in possession of cocaine and another brought with him two firearms and several narcotics. One man attempted to lure the child into his vehicle while several sent explicit photos and brought condoms with them," the news release states, adding "Ultimately all 25 arrestees traveled with the intent of having sex with a male or female child."

The following people were arrested Tuesday after police say they attempted to meet children over the internet for sex.

- Steven Aldacosta, DOB 08/04/79, of Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

- Richard Antico, DOB 01/05/87, of 5922 Las Colinas Circle, Lake Worth, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He reports he is employed as a food deliveryman.

- Jose Ayala-Gil, DOB 12/01/96, of 3200 Village Lane, Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He reports he is employed as a detailer at a Sarasota carwash. Ayala-Gil is a foreign born resident with an alien registration and prior criminal history.

- Georgios Bakomihalis, DOB 02/07/92, of 16430 Treasure Point Drive, Wimauma, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He reports he is employed as an Uber driver.

- Nicholas Bonito, DOB 07/17/00, of 6904 Manatee Avenue W #62A, Bradenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

- Arthur Byrne, DOB 08/28/90, of 4026 Royal Palm Avenue, Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, and Possession of a MDMA.

- Azis Casanas-Ramos, DOB 12/09/99, of 3743 Woodmont Drive, Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

- Joseph Cate, DOB 01/26/86, of 1262 Prospect Street, Bradenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He reports he is employed as a mechanic.

- Maxwell Crain-Perrault, DOB 06/04/00, of 819 Whooping Crane Court, Bradenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

- Andrew Crose, DOB 09/21/92, of 540 La Gorce Drive, Venice, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, and Violation of Probation. He reports he works for a lawn care company.

- Travis Deel, DOB 10/22/79, of 948A Edwards Avenue, Jacksonville, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts and Transmission of Harmful Material. At the time of his arrest, Deel was enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a chief petty officer, scheduled to deploy the following day.

- Michael Doran, DOB 01/05/91, of 413 Dodge Avenue, Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, Transmission of Harmful Materials, Possession of Cocaine, and Violation of Probation. Doran rode his bicycle to the home while in possession of cocaine. He reports he is employed as a cook in Sarasota.

- Jarred Durant, DOB 05/03/94, of 11230 Fiddlewood Drive, Riverview, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, and two counts of Possession of a Concealed Firearm. When Durant arrived to the home, he was in possession of two guns and various narcotics.

- Constantin Fota, DOB 05/16/92, of 2907 48th Street SW, Lehigh Acres, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

- Christopher Hamilton, DOB 04/26/65, of 3372 Sheffield Circle, Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, Prostitution, and Commit to Offer Prostitution with Transmission of HIV. He reports he is employed at a car dealership in Sarasota.

- Richard LaGace Sr., DOB 01/09/54, of 1647 White Breeze, Bradenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, and Transmission of Harmful Material.

- Omar Lazo, DOB 08/26/96, of 1517 E. Knollwood Street, Tampa, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He reports he is employed as an electrician.

- Pedro Lopez-Garcia, DOB 08/12/87, of 613 11th St West, Palmetto, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, and three counts of Transmission of Harmful Materials. He is an illegal immigrant and reports he works as a handyman and roofer. Upon Lopez-Garcia’s arrest, deputies notified U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) however, he was later released on bond.

- Marcos Manuel-Juan, DOB 05/11/96, of 510 60th Avenue Terrace West, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He is an illegal immigrant who reports he is employed as a fiberglass repairman. Manuel-Juan is currently in the custody of ICE.

- Michael McBee, DOB 06/03/85, of 6531 Field Sparrow Glen, Bradenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He reports he is employed as a retail store manager in Ellenton. When McBee arrived to the home, he attempted to lure the child into his vehicle.

- Douglas Mutschler, DOB 04/28/81, of 1020 Capri Isles Blvd #63, Venice, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, and Violation of Probation stemming from charges in 2017 in Seminole County for Travelling to Meet a Minor and Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors.

- Austin Patterson, DOB 08/01/95, of 4227 52nd Place W Apt #202, Bradenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He reports he is employed as a cook in Bradenton.

- Joshua Rector, DOB 04/03/95, of 12297 Cognac Drive, Punta Gorda, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

- Geovany Rodriguez, DOB 06/11/92, of 505 13th Street W #13A, Palmetto, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He reports he is employed at a pawnshop in Bradenton.

- Juan Vazquez, DOB 03/06/00, of 1601 Florida Development Road, Davenport, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, and Transmission of Harmful Material.

