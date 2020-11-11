Video under review after man claims Faulkner County investigator shot his dog

An investigation is underway after an FCSO investigator is accused of shooting a dog.

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — According to Captain Erin Stone with the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway after an FCSO investigator is accused of shooting a dog.

Captain Stone said an investigator went out to 72 Autumn Hills to do a sex offenders compliance check. The person at that address told the investigator that the sex offender possibly lived at the next address which was 76 Autumn Hills.

She said the investigator then went to that address to investigate the whereabouts of the sex offender.

In a video posted on Facebook, you can hear a man asking the FCSO investigator what his name is and who he is looking for. After the investigator responds with who is looking for, the man filming becomes angry and accuses the investigator of shooting and killing his dog.

The graphic video shows a non-responsive dog lying on the ground and a woman holding the dog. The man continues to yell at the investigator, telling him to "get off of his property" and claims that he "killed his dog"