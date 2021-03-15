Wanted Hot Springs murder suspect considered armed and dangerous

One man has been arrested and another suspect still on the run is considered armed and dangerous after the murder of a 32-year-old man in Hot Springs.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — One man has been arrested and another suspect still on the run is considered armed and dangerous after the murder of a 32-year-old man in Hot Springs on Sunday, March 14.

At 7:30 p.m. police arrived at a home on Hagen Street after reports of a fight and found the Hispanic male dead inside the home.

Police identified Gaspar Andres, 36, as a suspect, who was arrested for first-degree murder. The second suspect, Pascual "Paco" Andres, 26, is still wanted and considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information involving Andres' location, contact Hot Springs police at (501) 321-6789, 911, or contact your local authorities.