According to the Jacksonville Police Department, Quenten Jones is wanted for first-degree felony battery and is considered armed and dangerous.

Jones is listed as being a bi-racial, light-skinned male who is 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say to call 911 if you see or know the whereabouts of Jones or contact JPD at (501) 985-2802.