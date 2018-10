WARD, Ark. (KTHV) – The Ward Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects.

The men seen in the photographs are wanted for a break-in and theft at a storage facility in the city of Ward.

They were seen in a newer model black Nissan Altima.

Ward police say the crime happened between Oct. 2 & 3 at the Ward Mini Storage.

Anyone with information, contact the Ward Police Department.

