JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - The Jacksonville Police Department has released body camera footage following an officer-involved shooting last Saturday, Sept. 15, that left one dead and one injured.

Jacksonville police responded to Stanphil Road in reference to an aggravated assault when they found Stephen Dove, 49, holding down a victim with a knife to his throat. They also found another victim who was on the ground suffering a stab wound to the arm.

Officers demanded Dove to put down the knife and he refused to do so. Sergeant Ryan Wright then fired two shots, which hit Dove in the right shoulder blade and the left side of his back. Though officers immediately rendered first aid measures on the suspect, the Dove was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since the incident, Sgt. Wright has been on administrative leave until further notice.

Jacksonville Criminal Investigations has taken over the case and the Jacksonville Police Department has released the body camera footage.

