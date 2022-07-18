Warrant: Man strikes hospital nurse after refusing to provide urine sample

Joshua S. Stanton, 30, was charged Saturday. The incident happened at a Knoxville hospital.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee man hit a nurse and threatened to "kill staff" at a Knoxville hospital, a warrant alleges.

Joshua S. Stanton, 30, who has a criminal history that includes convictions for shoplifting, was arrested by Knoxville police on Saturday.

A warrant states he'd been asked to give a urine sample while a patient Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Instead of complying he filled the cup with cold tap water "and became angry when nurses questioned him."

A nurse said Stanton struck him on the head about four times.

Assault on a nurse is a misdemeanor.

According to the nurse, Stanton "then began making threats to kill staff at the hospital," a warrant states.

When police arrived, Stanton confirmed he'd made threats against hospital staff, saying, "That's a fact."