PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - Six months ago today, a Pulaski County mom was gunned down while holding her young child. Six months ago and still no arrests.

THV11’s Rob Evans sat down with April’s mother, who is asking for your help.

“People think that I’m okay because I get up and come to work and I look normal and act normal, but it's slowly killing me on the inside,” Tammie said.

On Jan. 19, Tammie Fleming’s life changed forever when both her daughter and granddaughter were shot, leading to the death of her daughter, April Harris.

“I know everybody loves their kids. I know that, but we were so close,” she said.

Her daughter, 30-year-old April, was leaving her apartment and taking her kids to school while carrying her five-year-old in her arms.

It was a normal school morning when, suddenly, deputies say a gunman in a ski mask came up. The man shot April’s baby first before they shot and killed her.

“To me, that's not even a person. That's a monster. That person shouldn't be walking around,” Tammie said.

Tammie is now raising April’s youngest daughter, whose physical wounds have healed.

Six months later, Pulaski County deputies say they have followed up on leads, but have not found April’s killer.

"Is it because that person isn't here anymore? Did they come from out of state?" Tammie said.

Now, Tammie is asking for help. She’s a woman who knows pain – her husband was also murdered in Little Rock two decades ago.

“Why won't anyone come forward? Why won't anyone say anything?” she said.

Tammie said she forgave the person who murdered her husband and she will forgive the person who took her little girl.

“I do want you to be punished. Can I forgive you? Yes, I can because that's what my God tells me I have to do,” Tammie said.

The sheriff’s office says this murder is still under active investigation.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 501-340-8477. There is a $10,000 reward if the information leads to the person’s arrest. Officials say you can remain anonymous.

