CABOT, Ark. — Two years after a Ward mother was found murdered inside her home, federal authorities continue the search for her ex-fiancé.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Brian Keith Freeman, who is wanted on a capital murder charge. Freeman is accused of killing his ex-fiancé, 35-year-old Lori Lynne Hannah, in March 2017.

Hannah’s parents, Randy and Judy West, describe their daughter as the life of the party.

“She was very upbeat and very positive and smiled all the time,” Mrs. West said.

Following their daughter’s death, the Wests have worked closely with U.S. Marshals in hopes of bringing her alleged killer to justice.

“Him being out there still living his life -- that's a bothersome thing,” Mr. West said.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Jeremy Hammons shares in that frustration.

“What's been the most frustrating to me is just the length that this has gone on,” Hammons said.

Despite the time that has passed, he says information continues coming in.

“We were out of state just last week following up on a tip,” Hammons said.

Marshals say Freeman should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals service at 501-324-6256.