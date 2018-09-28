LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Meg Clevenger was found dead in her home by her husband on Sept. 3. Wednesday, Sept. 26, Tim Clevenger was charged with first-degree murder.

Inconsistencies was the theme at Thursday’s arraignment. Points made by the prosecution used as fodder for the defense and vice versa. All while a man's life hangs in the balance and a family mourns the potential loss of two parents.

Meg and Tim Clevenger's children looked on Thursday, Sept. 27, as their father's defense attorney pled the case for a reasonable bond. Clevenger has been charged with murder in the death of his wife.

He waived the right to a video arraignment from the Pulaski County Jail in Judge Finkelstein's Little Rock Courtroom. Prosecutors requested a $1.5 million bond for the 58-year-old man, arguing Clevenger is a flight risk because he's from out of state. His defense attorney, John Kennedy, told the court if Clevenger wanted to run, he would have in the last three weeks when he was only labeled a person of interest.

That was one of several inconsistencies between the defense and prosecution. We have highlighted eight notable inconsistencies.

1. According to the affidavit, Tim Clevenger told police that the morning of his wife's murder, he left his house on Old Forge Court, turned left onto Old Forge Drive and headed towards the gym like he always does. However, a neighbor's video surveillance system actually spotted his truck going straight onto Grismill Drive.

2. Though the defense said there was no physical evidence linking Tim Clevenger to the case, the prosecuting attorney said the fibers found on Meg Clevenger's body were "those that could only have come from Tim Clevenger."

3. The prosecution said there was no forced entry. The affidavit showed that during a 911 call, Clevenger said "the garage door was open when I came in" without being asked. No property was missing, including several valuables in plain sight, including a gold necklace with a diamond pendant and Meg Clevenger's wallet. In response, the defense said the garage door being open explains why there was no sign of forced entry.

4. The affidavit said Clevenger was wearing one set of clothes when he was at the gym and another set of clothes when police arrived at his home. The clothing he was wearing at the gym has not been located in the house or vehicle. The defense responded saying that Clevenger didn't change his clothes.

5. The defense said Clevenger didn't see his wife's body when he entered the home through the garage. They said he walked through the home and let the dog out when he saw Meg's body. However, the affidavit said there is no evidence that the dog was in the home during the assault, as there were no tracks.

“Mr. Clevenger stated he noticed nothing amiss in the kitchen where large blood stains were readily apparent on the kitchen sink. Mr. Clevenger stated he let the dog outside via the laundry room door where there were readily apparent blood stains on the washing machine, light switch, and doorway threshold.”

6. The defense said Clevenger didn't clean up at any point after finding his wife. However, the affidavit said there was evidence of blood on the outside and inside of the sink, the faucet, the handle of a coffee mug and towels hanging on the oven handle. According to the crime lab, some of the stains were diluted with water. The blood was a match for Meg Clevenger.

7. The defense said Clevenger did not go upstairs before leaving for the gym or after finding his wife. However, the affidavit shows that Meg's blood was found in the master shower at a height over 5 feet. The master bath is not easily accessible to an intruder.

8. The affidavit states that there was a small blood stain on the master bedroom door knob. The crime lab determined it was Tim Clevenger’s blood. When he was questioned by police, he had a fresh cut on his left pinky and no explanation of how it got there. On his right foot, the crime lab found microscopic traces of Meg Clevenger’s hair.

Clevenger’s attorney argued the inconsistencies were due to Clevenger being interviewed right after finding his wife’s body. After arguing the inconsistencies in Clevenger's statements, Judge Finkelstein issued Clevenger a $500,000 bond. As of Thursday evening, he had not posted that bond.

