According to the Craighead County Prosecutor’s Office, Toya Lane Boston, 45, was sentenced to 40 years for throwing acid on a man and his 13-year-old son who tried to stop Boston.

Boston was convicted of two counts of first-degree battery and one count of battery with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor Friday evening.

The jury took about three hours to deliberate the verdict, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said.

According to police, Boston broke into a back window of Patrick Buford's home, Boston's ex-boyfriend. She saw Buford sleeping on a couch and threw sulphuric acid in his face.

Buford’s son, Patrick “Little Pat” Buford, who is 13-years-old, attempted to stop the attack. Police say she then doused him with the acid.

Buford was blinded and his son lost vision in one eye. Both were also “horribly scarred,” Ellington said.

Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Boston to 15 years for each battery count and an additional 10 years for the enhanced charge of using the deadly weapon in the presence of a minor, according to the Craighead County Prosecutor’s Office.