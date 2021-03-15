Couple charged with manslaughter after 10-year-old girl was found dead in White County

A White County couple has been arrested and charged with man manslaughter after a 10-year-old girl was found unresponsive in November.

WHITE COUNTY, Ark — On Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, the White County Sheriffs Department responded to the 2500 block of Hwy 16 in Searcy, Arkansas, for a report of an unresponsive 10-year-old girl who was later pronounced dead.

White County Sheriff’s Office Detectives along with the Arkansas State Crimes Against Children Division responded to the scene and the hospital due to the suspicious nature of the death.

After confirming a cause of death with the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s Office, an investigation was opened regarding the incident.

On Friday, March 12, detectives met again with both Malissa and Christopher Feaval who both provided their involvement regarding their actions which later resulted in the death of the minor child.

Malissa was arrested and taken into custody and charged with one count of Manslaughter, a Class C Felony. Christopher was also taken into custody and charged with one count of Accomplice to Manslaughter, a Class C Felony.

Both had a bond hearing in White County Circuit Court and were each given a bond of $400,000.