WHITE COUNTY, Ark — On Saturday, March 28, at about 1:21 p.m., the White County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1932 Highway 5 in Romance, Ark. regarding a silver colored Chevrolet Silverado abandoned behind the business.

Deputies learned the vehicle belonged to Charles E. Hogue of 108 South Skyview Circle.

White County deputies responded to the residence to follow up and found a male, later identified as Charles E. Hogue, 73, owner of the residence and vehicle, deceased in the back yard.

A crime scene was established and Detectives with the White County Sheriff’s Department responded to investigate.

Based on the investigation and evidence collected at the scene, detectives are working this as a homicide investigation.

The body of Hogue was removed from the scene by the White County Coroner’s Office and was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for a forensic autopsy.

Detectives are asking that anyone who may have information about the case or anything they believe may be of use in the investigation to please call the White County Sheriff’s Department at (501) 279-6279 or the White County Dispatch Communications Center at (501) 279-6241.

