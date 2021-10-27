White County deputies investigating homicide of 19-year-old in Kensett

WHITE COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — White County deputies responded to a home in Kensett after a report of someone being shot and found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident reportedly took place around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 27 when the man identified as Tommie Welton was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Detectives are asking that anyone who may have information about the case or anything they believe may be of use in the investigation to please call the sheriff’s department at (501) 279-6279 or the White County Dispatch Communications Center at (501) 279-6241.