PANGBURN, Ark. — According to the White County Sheriff's Office, a Pangburn man was arrested Wednesday, September 25 on charges of rape.

The sheriff's office received a referral from the Child Abuse Hotline regarding Jimmy Roger Altom, 67, sexually abusing a 13-year-old female.

During the investigation, several victims revealed they had been sexually abused by Altom throughout their lives.

Officers executed a search warrant and arrested Altom on September 25. He is charged with five counts of rape.

Altom has a court date on November 5, 2019 in the White County Circuit Court and will have a bond hearing this September 27 to determine his bond.

