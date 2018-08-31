LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Two motorcycles officers with the Little Rock Police Department are recovering after being hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. when the officers traveling south on Chester Street were hit by a vehicle traveling east on 7th Street.

No word yet on the extent of the injuries the two motorcycle officers are facing.

Only preliminary information has been gathered at this time. Witnesses told police that the vehicle ran the red right when they hit the officers. Three officers were involved in the accident, two were hit, the third had to lay down his motorcycle to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

No other information is available at this time.

