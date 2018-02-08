LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A woman called the police on Wednesday, Aug. 1 to tell them to check a residence on Kensington Drive. They found a man dead from apparent stab wounds. The woman was later arrested and admitted to killing the man.

Christie Sims, 39, admitted to stabbing Keith Mathis, 63, and stealing his car after police arrested her. The vehicle has not been recovered.

The relationship between Sims and Mathis has not been determined.

Sims is charged with first-degree murder and theft of property. She is being held at Pulaski County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

