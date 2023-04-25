Authorities say an Arkansas woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting three TSA agents at a Phoenix airport after a dispute over apple juice.

PHOENIX — A woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked three TSA officers Tuesday morning at Sky Harbor International Airport. She "became upset after a TSA agent took her apple juice," newly released court documents said.

The Phoenix Police Department said Makiah Coleman, 19, was arrested in connection to the incident.

According to TSA, at 5:55 a.m., a female traveler, now identified as Coleman, allegedly attacked three TSA officers at Checkpoint D in Terminal 4.

TSA agents reportedly took the woman's apple juice as it was prohibited in security screenings. Coleman then began "ranting and raving" about the juice and tried to get around the barriers to grab the bin holding her items. Coleman was pushed back from the barrier, and then allegedly attempted to climb up onto the barrier and table between her and the agent.

As another agent stepped in to "control her and remove her from the table," Coleman reportedly elbowed him in the head and then struck him on top of the head. That agent was later taken to the hospital with a concussion, according to court documents.

TSA agents got Coleman off the table where she went to sit on a nearby bench and "cool down." She then got back up, approached a female TSA agent, and grabbed her by the ponytail before pulling her towards the table "while striking her with hammer fist blows."

Other agents approached to help, but Coleman reportedly wouldn't let go of the ponytail and bit a third agent on the head. TSA agents then restrained Coleman until police arrived on the scene.

Police arrested Coleman around 6:40 a.m. after finding the three injured TSA officers. The checkpoint was shut down after the attack.

According to TSA, two of the officers were taken to the hospital for treatment and have since been released.

TSA released the following statement:

"This unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees is unacceptable. We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day. Unfortunately, this situation not only resulted in three of our TSA officers being injured, but inconvenienced approximately 450 travelers who had to be redirected to a nearby checkpoint for security screening due to the actions of this traveler."

Coleman told authorities that "she was irate after having to leave security to get food and then come back through security." Coleman said that security took her apple juice, and an agent hung Coleman's phone up while she was on a call with her mother, according to the documents.

Coleman said she "kinda blacked out" and claims that she didn't bite anyone.

Coleman is facing five charges including aggravated assault disfigurement, two counts of assault intent to injure, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct. She is being held on a $4,500 bond.

